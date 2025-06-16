I recognized one person among the liberals. She’s a lawyer in Boise, grew up in Pocatello, and is likely the Democrats’ nominee for Governor. Terri Pickens was the keynote speaker. Everyone else was a stranger, which I believe gives evidence that many of these people were bused in as a rent-a-mob.

I’ve lived for almost 11 years in Twin Falls, and I see a lot of people when shopping, out for a walk, or at various community events. While I work in a sightless medium, a lot of people, friend and foe, recognize me. None of the liberals at the rally made any comments. I spoke with a few, and they were genuinely friendly.

Thank God it Was Peaceful

I should comment that there was no violence. Not even a hint of danger. The liberals and the Republicans across the street both appeared to be enjoying themselves. At times, the two groups mixed, and nobody seemed to mind. The weather was super, sunny and warm, but not hot.

Law enforcement told a group of us that there were plainclothes agents in the crowd. They got to soak up the sun, too.

What Was the Security Cost?

There were some wildly inaccurate figures floated by the left when it came to the cost of the military parade in Washington. I heard several estimates of 45 million from sources that did some fact-checking and weren’t engaged in propaganda.

What do you think were the costs for security and extra law enforcement across the country? You can be sure that Lefty ignored the price tag and expected the law enforcement he villainizes to keep him safe.

The event was brief, and in a few hours, there wasn’t any evidence anyone had been here.

