There is no such thing as too much coffee. Coffee makes the world go round and makes the world a better place. At least, I think it does and I know some people who would agree. It looks like Twin Falls is getting a new drive-thru coffee shop and I can't be more excited.

According to the minutes at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting yesterday, all votes approved the construction of the new drive-thru. The coffee shop is going to be a "Human Bean" coffee shop. Props for creativity on that one. I really hope that the mascot is a giant bean with human arms, legs, and a face. But that might be asking a little too much.

Human Bean has a few places in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Nampa, Hayden, and Coeur d'Alene. They are a nationwide company actually and this new drive-thru is going to be located on Addison Avenue. According to the Planning and Zoning Commission, it is going to be at the corner of Addison and Adams Street at 161 Addison Avenue.

The Human Bean Coffee Shop said they would like to be open seven days a week and be open on holidays. They also said their operation hours would be 4 a.m. to midnight. The only entrance to the shop will actually be on Adams Street rather than Addison because the entrance off Addison will be blocked off to help control the traffic through the drive-thru.

We aren't sure just yet when they are going to open up the doors yet. You can check out the full agenda and information from the planning and zoning meeting here.