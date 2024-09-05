A Naked Idaho Dope User Gets 90 Days in the Slammer

A coworker stopped me today and told me the guy walking on the street naked was high. You may recall the story posted earlier this week by one of the guys at our office. It was early afternoon and many members of our staff looked out the windows and saw a nude man walking a dog along Park Avenue in Twin Falls. In the direction of an elementary school. He got arrested before the students saw the spectacle.

He lives in the neighborhood. The furry dog was better covered than his owner. I’ve worked in this building for 10 years, and don’t recall anything quite so brazen.

The nude fellow wasn’t an intentional exhibitionist. He had been using highly concentrated marijuana. We could safely say his judgment was impaired.

Do you libertarians and pot puffers still believe the drug is harmless? Some catatonic reader is going to write me a nasty response and tell me alcohol is worse. Are you telling me that walking near an elementary school while naked is better when stoned than when drunk? I would say more than a few of you are a few beers short of a six-pack and have excrement for brains.

I know the argument that says what you do in your own home is your own business. Okay, but taking your dog for a walk while in your birthday suit is a violation of a covenant we make with our neighbors. If the dude hadn’t been stoned beyond the solar system, he wouldn’t be spending the next 90 days in jail. And his dog now has a new home.