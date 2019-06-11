TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the persons involved in Friday's deadly crash in Twin Falls has been charged with battery against a healthcare worker.

Cedric Mitchell, 34, is named on the Ada County Jail roster as an inmate after being arrested Sunday by the Boise Police Department for the felony charge. Idaho State Police named Mitchell as one of six people hospitalized Friday after a four-car pileup that resulted in the death of a Twin Falls woman. ISP said in a statement Mitchell was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise Friday.

ISP says Mitchell had been driving a GMC pickup truck that rear-ended another pickup on Heyburn Ave forcing it into two other vehicles on Blue Lakes Blvd. 60-year-old Maryann Steiner was a passenger in the pickup that was hit and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to online court records, Mitchell was in court Monday in Ada County and was assigned a public defender for the battery charges and bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is set for early next week.