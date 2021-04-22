Twin Falls Kids Unite At A Special Birthday Play Day Saturday

If you have kids and have been looking for a great opportunity to get them outdoors to potentially make new friends, there is an event this Saturday in Twin Falls you might want to swing by for an hour or so. It also happens to be a birthday party for a pretty awesome Twin Falls kid.

Some of you may have already come across a story earlier in the week about Damian. His mother shared his birthday story with many in the community earlier in the week on socail media. Damian's birthday wish wasn't a new gaming system or anything crazy. Instead, it was to host a play day for any area kids that want to stop by the park near his Twin Falls home for the opportunity to make some new friends.

The family is going to barbeque some hot dogs for any kids that stop by, but obviously feeding the entire community isn't something most of us have the means to pull off. Damian came by the Townsquare Media studios on Thursday and chatted with staff for a bit on the radio. He's an awesome kid, and has a great sense of humor.

If you would like to reach out to Damian's family about the gathering, you can text his mother Amanda, at 208-280-9493. You don't need to bring any gifts unless you want to. Damian is a BIG Pokemon fan, so a conversation would be a good ice breaker for any kids that want to stop by and say hello.

The play day is set for 2:30P.M., Saturday (April 24), at the Oregon Trail Park, which is a nickname for the Oregon Trail Youth Complex off Park Avenue. Look for the kids near Lois Street, which is right next to the complex. Some light food will be cooked up at 3:00 P.M., but again, it's mainly for the kids that want to show up and hang out for a bit.

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN CHAIRS, AND MASKS SO PEOPLE WILL BE SAFE.

Greg Jannetta

