Twin Falls Kindergarten Registration Begins Monday

(KLIX) – Registration for kindergartners in the Twin Falls School District begins on Monday.

To register, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency to the school.The district said the child may need to be present during the registration process for a pre-kindergarten screening, but parents should check with their school first.

If you're not sure which school your child will be attending, you can check a zone map at the district website . Parents can register at the following elementary schools and times:

Bickel, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Harrison, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment

Lincoln, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Morningside, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Oregon Trail, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Perrine, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pillar Falls, 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Rock Creek, 8:15 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

Sawtooth, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.