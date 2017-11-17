Twin Falls Man Arrested after Stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man is facing charges of aggravated battery after a woman was reportedly stabbed several times earlier this week. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, 33-year-old Phillip Wolff was charged after the Wednesday stabbing at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 Block of Quincy Street. Police say they found a 28-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her head, neck and upper body. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Wolff's charges are enhanced because of the alleged use of a deadly weapon. KMVT News reports that a neighbor had come to the aid of the woman that was stabbed, watch the full story below.

