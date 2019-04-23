Twin Falls Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man was flown to a Boise hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Jerome County.

According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Landon Mulberry, 23, had been riding a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle on Golf Course Road at about 8:17 p.m. when he hit the side of an SUV. Deputies say Mulberry attempted to pass a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Claudia Cardona-Alvarenga, 44, who had entered the center turn lane to make a left turn onto 300 South and hit the side of the SUV.

The sheriff's office says Mulberry was thrown from the motorcycle which ended up going through a fence, both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Mulberry was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center for treatment. Cardona-Alvarenga, of Jerome, and the passengers in her SUV were wearing seat belts and were not injured during the crash.

Idaho State Police, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome City Fire Department and the Jerome Rural Fire Department responded to the accident.