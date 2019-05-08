Twin Falls Woman Airlifted After Hitting Farm Equipment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman had to be airlifted this afternoon when she hit farming equipment being towed by a pickup in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. of a crash on E 1010 S, close to S 1400 E, just south of Eden.

Rosezetta Crooks, 81, of Twin Falls, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser behind Luis Banuelos, 54, of Eden, who was driving an older Ford F-150 pulling a trailer loaded with irrigation lines. ISP says that Banuelos started turning right into a private drive when Crooks tried to pass him.

As she attempted to pass her car hit the irrigation lines on the trailer and continued off the road and hit a wheel line. Crooks had to be taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP says the pickup driver, Banuelos was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.