ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-A man on a four-wheeler had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after crashing Sunday morning southeast of Rogerson. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 11:45 a.m. to the desert area on Shoshone Basin Road were the ATV had crashed. It happened near the entry to the U.S. National Forest.

Air St. Luke's transported the man. Magic Valley Paramedics, Salmon Track Fire, and the Filer Quick Response Unit also responded to the crash. In a statement, "The Sheriff's Office wants to remind those out recreating of the importance of wearing a helmet when out on an ATV, UTV, or motorcycle, as well as knowing the area that you are riding in, the capabilities of the vehicle you are on, as well as your own capabilities."

Approximate location of crash: