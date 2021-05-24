Three Hospitalized in Crash with Semi-truck South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three were sent to the hospital when the driver of an SUV failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck on Idaho Highway 75 south of Bellevue Thursday.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, on May 18, emergency crews were called out at around 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a semi-truck pulling two trailers at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 75, Timmerman Junction. The sheriff's office said 63-year-old Bomi Kang of Van Nuys, California had been headed east on U.S. 20 and failed to yield to the truck headed north on Idaho 75 and was hit.

Kang had to be flown by helicopter to Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Her passenger, Shungneng Kang, 55, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. The driver of the truck, Shere Herrera, 42, of Twin Falls was also taken to St. Luke's Wood River.

