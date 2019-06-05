One Flown to Hospital after Crash Near Idaho Rest Area

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was flown by helicopter to an eastern Idaho hospital after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near a rest stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Shawn Camp, of South Jordan, Utah was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, after the crash at around 2:43 p.m. near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.

Camp, 48, was driving a 2014 Ford F250 pickup west when he struck the rear of a westbound Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Anthony McCormick of Nampa. State Police said in a statement that both drivers were wearing seat belts. Part of the interstate was blocked for about three hours.