Twin Falls Man Proves: Where There’s A Will There’s A Way

This video is perfect for any parent whose child says they can't do something because they don't have a vehicle, it's too hot or "insert any excuse here". This is great!

This man apparently does not have access to a motorized vehicle, a large trailer or friends who can help. But he does have access to a love seat! Instead of letting any of those things stop him, he became an innovative genius with determination.

Yes, that is a bicycle, a tiny trailer and a couch being dragged back to, assuming, his place. I am exhausted watching him! Only in Twin Falls. Admittedly, we are a little curious how far he got.