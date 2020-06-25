Twin Falls Man Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of Children

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 39-year-old Twin Falls man will spend a little more than 16 years behind bars for sexual exploitation of children. Bryan Lee Thieme was handed his sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye who also included a lifetime supervised release after Thieme pleaded guilty to the charge in August of 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, the investigation began in May of 2018 after reports of minors drinking alcohol at a home and eventually found out that Thieme had taken nude photos of minors with his cellphone. At the time Thieme was a registered sex offender out of California on supervised release for a conviction of possession of matters of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Further investigation by Twin Falls Police, the U.S. Probation Office and Homeland Security Investigators found in Thieme's email account nude images of minors and two videos taken by him at his home in April of 2018, that showed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with and adult.