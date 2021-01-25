Twin Falls Missed Connection: Are You Joey?

I love randomly scrolling through missed connections on Craigslist. Some of them are hilarious, others sentimental and more than a few not safe for work. One actually caught my eye and I really hope that she finds Joey. Even more so I really want to know the story behind it.

In this Twin Falls Missed Connection, Jennifer is reaching out trying to find Joey. Now, it appears they have had some kind of connection in the past but something happened and they lost touch. Jennifer is looking for Joey and she is hoping Joey still has her number.

"Joey, this is Jennifer, If you happen to see this please text me. I have the same number I had 4 years ago. If you don't have my number anymore email me on here and I'll ask you a question that you would only know. I really hope this works because I miss you..."

This was posted January 21st and apparently Joey and Jennifer were friends 4 years ago. If you are Joey I feel like after that sweet message you have to reach out to Jennifer. She said she misses you and went onto Craigslist with the hope you may stumble across it.

Do you know Joey and Jennifer? Maybe we can rekindle some kind of flame. If one of them is crazy, I apologize to the other for sharing but I am a hopeless romantic. 4 years is along time to miss someone.

