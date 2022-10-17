Love is one of the most important things in life, and many of us spend years looking for the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with. Some of us are still searching, some of us have thought we have found it to have it taken away or be wrong, and some of us are lucky enough to find love and hold onto it. The days of dating are usually some of the best in the process, from holding hands, romantic dates, and experiencing many firsts together. As technology has advanced, the way we communicate has changed with our loved ones, often doing so through texts, phone calls, or emails, but there is something romantic about an old fashion love letter. It is rare to see them these days, but when one is written it melts your heart, and one couple in the Twin Falls area needs our help to find who a love letter was intended for.

Lost Love Letter Found in Twin Falls Area

Credit: karandaev

With Idaho wind often picking up out of nowhere, it isn't uncommon to see trash, mail, and even trampolines blow into somebody's yard. Recently, a piece of paper blew into mine, and it looked like trash. Upon picking it up, I learned it was a love letter, that appears to have been written a couple of years ago. Many questions were raised since the note was not signed, but it was addressed to somebody named Ryan, and apparently, the couple was engaged. Are they still engaged? Did they get married? Did they break up? Did Ryan feel unloved by not receiving the letter, or did the mystery author feel unloved by not receiving a letter back? The letter needs to be delivered to Ryan or returned to the author, but to do so, it'll take some help from the residents of Buhl, where the letter was found, and the people of Twin Falls county to help connect the dots.

Finding the Owners of the Lost Love Letter

Credit: Jeff

If anyone recognizes the handwriting above or knows a Ryan that may fit this description then we need your help. Share the post on social media, or if it may be your letter, reach out to us and let us know. We want to know if Ryan and this mystery girl are still together, and if Ryan has seen this love letter before. Perhaps Ryan has read the letter and it was lost on purpose, or maybe the mystery girl has had her heart broken and let the note go. It is our goal to find these lovebirds or former lovebirds, and find out how things are going today. The art of the love letter has been lost with texting and emailing, and to see love written out by hand, gives many of us hope for the younger generation, as well as serves as a reminder of how romantic and sweet, young love can be and was for us at a younger age.

Ryan, mystery author, or anyone that knows who this belongs to, please come forward so we can return your letter and hear how things are going today. Let this found letter serve as a reminder for those of us that have a partner, to write them a letter or express our love for them today in a sweet, romantic gesture. For those that are searching for someone, let this letter remind you of what is out there and that hope is not lost. You never know what the wind will blow into your yard, and sometimes a sign of love can be all you need to come into your yard as a reminder to appreciate your partner a little more than maybe you have been. Twin Falls and Magic Valley lets reunite this letter with the proper owners.

