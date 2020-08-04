Twin Falls Pair Involved in Motorcycle Crash North of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls residents on a motorcycle were not seriously injured in a crash Sunday as traffic slowed for an elk herd in the Wood River Valley.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Connell, 56 and passenger Endura Connell, 52, received only minor injuries when they tried to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of them at around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 75 just north of Hailey.

The sheriff's office said the vehicles in front of the Suzuki motorcycle were slowing for a herd of elk that were crossing the highway. The bike couldn't be stopped in time and Connell laid it down to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of them.

The crash blocked traffic on the highway for about thirty minutes.