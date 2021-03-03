Twin Falls Police Attempting To Locate Young Woman

Jalea Williams is 29 years old and Twin Falls Police are searching for her as a welfare check. Williams left her home on her own accord in a Chevrolet Sonic on March 2nd. That was the last she could be located.

Jalea Williams also goes by Jay and left on March 2nd around 9 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Sonic with license place 2TCZ104.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Detective Rivers at 208-735-7200. Her family is incredibly worried about her. Right now there is no speculation as to where she may have gone or who she may have seen.

Get our free mobile app

I will have more information as we reach out and it becomes available.