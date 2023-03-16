Twin Falls County Looking for Missing Runaway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a missing runaway to come forward. The Sheriff's Office sent out a plea Wednesday for information on Molly Hamman who was reported missing on March 12.

It is possible Hamman may be with a person named Amya Shepard. The Sheriff's Office says Hamman is in a gray Volkswagen Jetta with 2T Idaho license plates. Her dog Sue is believed to be with her. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office says Hamman could be headed south to Arizona.

Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-735-1911