Twin Falls Police Has New Military Themed Patrol Car

I've never lived in a town where they had themed police cars until here in Twin Falls. I think it is pretty awesome and a great way to show community support and have some cool cruisers. So far the Twin Falls Police have the regular blue striped vehicles plus the community connection patrol vehicles in the crimson Canyon Ridge, yellow CSI, purple domestic violence, and pink breast awareness vehicles.

Twin Falls Police Cars

There will soon be a new addition to the police cruiser fleet. They have a military themed car that will soon head out to the street for patrol. The TFPD unveiled the car on Facebook earlier this week. The latest community connection vehicle is a salute to service and honors all branches of the military, plus those who currently or previously served for the freedom of our country.

The Salute to Service vehicle isn't on patrol yet but will be soon in Twin Falls. Some officers have even started the Murph Challenge (which includes a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile run) in conjunction with the unveiling of the military themed car.