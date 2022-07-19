Honor Idaho Veterans At First Ever Military Heritage Gala

The first-ever Military Heritage Gala is happening in Boise this year and it is a wonderful way to honor veterans, especially those with Purple Hearts. The event is being put on by the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

First Idaho Military Heritage Gala

The event will be on Saturday, August 6th at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. The doors will open at 5 pm with the commencement of the ceremony beginning at 6 pm. There will be several guest speakers and traditional ceremonies. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the Idaho veterans.

Guest Speakers And Financial Gains For Veterans

There will be 10 Military Orders of the Purple Heart Recipients. US Army Retired, Major Joe Bogart will be one of the prestigious persons in attendance as a guest speaker. Major Bogart lost his right eye and partial vision in his left eye while in combat. Some of the funds will go to providing scholarships, supporting financial burdens, and funding health and wellness to veterans in Idaho.

More Details About The Gala

The purpose of this gala is to try and bring military veterans and the community together in a fulfilling way. We can honor those who have received a Purple Heart and respect those who may not have made it home.

Ticket And Sponsorship Information

Businesses and people can become sponsors of the event starting at $2,500 dollars or up to $15 thousand dollars. Individual tickets are $125 apiece. You can also purchase a full table for $1 thousand dollars. Tickets and sponsorships are available to purchase now.

