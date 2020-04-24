Twin Falls Police Have Dad Joke Showdown

The Twin Falls Police Department is so much fun to follow on social media. They come up with some amazing things. We shared Officer Waite's first go at dad jokes, now he is in a full duel of dad jokes with another officer.

It looks like the goal is to not laugh and I would have failed miserably. The video is full of corn and cheese but it is exactly what we need right now. I dare you not to laugh.

Dad joke episode 2

THE DUEL

Do you think it’s a tie? And do you think they should have another duel? To see who the dad joke champion is?

Hope you enjoy! Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Thursday, April 23, 2020

I feel so special I got a shout out and Officer Waite used my joke! It seriously made my day I am kind of sad that no one laughed though. I thought it was funny. Here I got a couple more for you guys:

Did you know the Twin Falls Cemetery is very popular? People are dying to get in there.

How do you make holy water? Boil the hell out of it.

Ha! I have no idea who actually won the duel, but I think everyone who sees the video really wins. There is enough cheese in the video to make your week.

Thank you all for your humor.