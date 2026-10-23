The first set of pumps I pass every day on my way to work is at Walmart. I note the price. Three and a half weeks ago, it topped out at $5.09.9. This morning, shortly after midnight, I noticed it was $4.37.9. While you Democrats may struggle with math, I learned addition and subtraction in 1968. You can check my work, but I see a 72-cent-per-gallon drop. Even at $5.09.9, we weren’t at an all-time high adjusted for inflation. The Magic Valley’s 14 liberals have a bellyache whenever I bring this subject up, because they want you to vote for the party of open borders, legalized dope, and mutilating confused kids.

This Could Sway a Few Votes

The Achilles' heel for Republicans is fuel costs, and if that goes away, the socialists and their ilk don’t have much to talk about. We’re dealing with desperate people who see their cultural revolution fading away.

Blame Liberals for What You've Seen Traveling

I do hear from people who say that they visited Arkansas and that prices are much lower there, and somehow see a conspiracy. There are refineries near Arkansas. Not so many here, and you can blame the greenies on the West Coast because of their hate for traditional and reliable fuel sources. In other words, despite Idaho being a red state, Democrats elsewhere control our supply and pricing. As for diesel, the cost is high because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. That started on Joe Biden’s watch.

By the way, the Wall Street Journal reports there is now more oil coming out of the Persian Gulf than before the war.

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