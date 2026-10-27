I had a guest on air last week who told me that Proposition 1 would lose by a healthy margin. State Representative Bruce Skaug is the grandson of a preacher and had been allowed to see some private polling data. He couldn’t divulge actual numbers at the time. StopProp1.org released some numbers this week that back up what the Representative told us, and the pro-life organization explains the data comes from a liberal polling outfit. It shows the no vote with a majority of 54 percent, and the yes vote at 39 percent.

Outside Money May Have Boomeranged

Advertising designed to tug at the heartstrings may be why the ballot measure has the support of two-fifths of voters, but remember, the baby in the womb can’t share its story. In my opinion, when large swaths of the public also learned that New York City liberals like Mike Bloomberg were funding the yes campaign, it didn’t help Lefty’s cause. Why would a former Mayor of New York City want to end young lives in Idaho? Do they fear those children will grow up in a conservative culture and themselves vote accordingly? Of course, Bloomberg may also be an agent of Satan.

The Videos are Powerful, and Everyone Needs to Watch

You can watch a video at this link and get some insight into what really happens when infanticide is practiced. It will make you uncomfortable, and that’s the point. Additionally, Idaho’s largest churches continue to fight the good fight. This is a video from Roman Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen. I voted early. I’m one of the staunchly no voters.

