A friend lives in a development near Falls Avenue East in Twin Falls. Over the weekend, he was working a booth at the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show when he shared a picture on his phone. It was an image of a mangled deer, with about half of it missing. The partial carcass was left on Tom Wangeman's property, and he isn't sure the four-legged diner is finished. The marks don't show anything that looks like a coyote attack, but suggest something larger and fiercer. Tom suspects a mountain lion.

The Lions Aren't the Intruders in Idaho

Remember, we've moved into their territory, and not the other way around. Lions frequently transit the canyon like a highway, and deer are on the menu. They also like small dogs and house cats, and in some circumstances will attack people. They see us, even though we often don't see them.

This Isn't a Visit You Want

A few years ago, a man out for a run came upon a lion near Federation Point. It wanted nothing to do with the runner, but Fish and Game verified the sighting. A couple of years ago, men working on a roof at CSI believed they spotted a lion on campus, but that sighting wasn't verified. Fish and Game has issued safety tips for those who encounter mountain lions. You can read the details here.

Wildlife is often in the city. A couple of weeks ago, a motorist struck and killed a moose on Addison Avenue. It had been wandering neighborhoods for several days.