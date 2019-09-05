Twin Falls Pool Getting Ready To Put Back Up Bubble

Even though it feels like summer isn't that close to ending, there is one big indication cooler weather is headed our way. The Twin Falls City Pool is getting ready to close down and set back up the bubble.

It's always great to have a year round heated pool that families can enjoy. I personally prefer when the bubble is off because that means the sunshine is out and the weather is the best. However, cooler weather is headed our way so the bubble is getting ready to get put back on.

So just as good information, if you are hoping to make plans to go to the Twin Falls City Pool between September 16th and September 18th, you have to cancel your plans. The set up of the bubble takes a few days. The pool will be completely closed down that Monday through Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday, September 19th at 5 a.m.

Since school started back up, a few things about the Twin Falls City Pool has already changed. There are lane closures for school swim meets throughout the year. Plus, during the fall the hours change on a daily basis.

Right now the pool is open on Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They have different hours for lap and exercise swimming that you can check out on their website. Open swim is also available on the weekends.

You can also check out membership and admission fees for residents and non residents as well.