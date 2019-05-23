Twin Falls Professor Among Those Honored by Historical Society

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – An associate professor from the College of Southern Idaho is among those to be honored next month by the Idaho State Historical Society.

Dr. Russ Tremayne was named one of 11 people in the Gem State who will receive the “Esto Perpetua” award, which, according to information from the college, honors individuals’ professional accomplishments, public service, volunteerism or philanthropy related to the preservation of Idaho’s heritage.

An award ceremony – which will include entertainment, a light buffet and no-host bar – will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 3 at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Dr. in Boise. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets by calling 208-514-2302.