Twin Falls Say Goodbye To Summer, Splash Pad And More Closures

If the weather wasn't enough of an indication that summer is officially over and winter is knocking on the door, the announcement of summer fun closures and changes to the Twin Falls City Pool just sealed the deal. Winter is coming.

The Twin Falls City Pool officially has the dome back on it so it can remain open year round. However, the Twin Falls City Pool also made the announcement that they are temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. According to the Twin Falls City, vandalism to the bubble will keep the pool closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

The City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has officially closed the Splash Pad the First Federal Park and the fountain at the Downtown Commons to prepare for the winter season.

First Federal Park, Sunway Soccer Complex and the Downtown Commons will remain open through winter. It is yet to be determined if the ice skating rink will be put back in place over the splash pad at the Downtown Commons. We will relay information when it becomes available.

If you are still looking for some fun stuff to do, some fun indoor activities for kids and families include going to the Twin Falls Public Library, Blast Masters is an indoor Nerf gun arena that will be open for the winter, Jump Time is a great way to wear the kids out, Laser Mania is another great option.

Goodbye summer, I will miss you.

Get our free mobile app

Have You Ever Noticed This In Twin Falls

Real Life House Monsters

5 Easy Home Renovations

McCall Ice Bumper Cars