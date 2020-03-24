Twin Falls School District Message To Parents And Students

Yesterday, schools in Idaho were ordered to cancel in school classes and go on soft lockdown until at least April 20th. Since then the Twin Falls School District has finalized its plan to keep educating students and providing meals to those in need. School districts were asked to provide students with three educational services each school day: distance learning (online classes and lectures), special education services, and foodservice. The following measures go into effect Monday, March 30th.

Distance learning might be the most difficult part of their plan as not all families have access to computers or the internet needed to participate in online classes or homework. To overcome this issue, the schools will be lending Chromebooks to students in need. Pickup for the computers will happen Monday, March, 30th at the students' schools at the following times:

10:00am - 11:00am Last Names A-F

11:00am - 12:00pm Last Names G-M

12:00pm - 1:00pm Last Names N-S

1:00pm - 2:00pm Last Names T-Z

Parents must be present to check out a device. Please be considerate in your request for Chromebooks as supplies are limited. That means do better than we did with the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. The school district has compiled a list of public wifi locations for those in need here, Twin Falls Free WiFi Locations and Offers

Each day should include an average of four hours of instruction time for students in elementary schools. Instruction will include reading, art, physical education, math, digital learning programs, silent and/or oral reading, depending on the grade level and classes in which your student is enrolled. For students in higher grades, the instruction should equate to approximately 20 combined hours of work per week. Teachers should contact students by March 30th so have your students check their emails.

Special education services will be offered with teachers checking in with students and parents twice per week.

Foodservice also begins Monday, March 30th at six elementary school locations: Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail, and Perrine. Schools will serve breakfast and lunch to kids aged up to 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Both meals will be served at the same time in a grab-n-go sack and must be picked up by the child.

To read the entire message on the Twin Falls School District website.