Idaho Schools Told to Keep Facilities Closed Until April 20

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho schools have been instructed to implement a "soft closure" of facilities until April 20 in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Monday afternoon the Idaho State Board of Education approved the guidelines for public and charter schools that are currently in the Spring Break, however some school began to cancel classes a week before the break began. School districts are being told to provide three essential services:

· Provide food services to underserved populations and childcare for community members who provide critical services.

· Develop and implement plans for delivering remote or distance learning strategies (online, video or teleconference).

· Develop a plan for providing special education-related services.

The Board said in a statement the April 20 opening is a target date and could change. The Board also waved some requirements for high school graduation, including the ISAT testing, senior projects, and the college entrance exam.