TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Divers with Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to help in the recovery efforts locating a drowning victim in Owyhee County.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office said Search and Rescue had continued looking for the victim Thursday morning. The sheriff's office posted several images on its Facebook page of the search efforts, but did not say where it was taking place other than tagging Owyhee, Nevada in an image. Images shared appear to be of Mountain View Reservoir, which is on the Shoshone-Paiute Duck Valley Reservation whose tribal government is based in Owyhee, Nevada, however that has not been confirmed. The reservoir is just north of the Nevada/Idaho border.

More information to come...