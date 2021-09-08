This Saturday, September 11th there will be a memorial held at the Perrine Bridge and Twin Falls Visitors Center. There is going to be a lot going on and if this is the first time you have gone to an event like this, here is everything you need to know.

When is the event?

Saturday September 11th from 5 pm until 9 pm. Starting at 5 pm there will be food trucks for everyone to enjoy. Starting at 6:40 pm there will be an official welcome and a thank you to everyone who showed up.

What does the event entail?

Every single person will grab a flag and each flag represents someone who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. As of right now there has been confirmation of a fly over but they are still looking for donations to bring more planes to fly across the sky for the event. If you would like to help you can click here and donate.

Program of events and times

6:40 pm - welcome

6:45 pm - Invocation with Jim O'Donnell

6:48 pm - the Color Guard Post

6:58 pm - National Anthem

7 pm - Flyover

7:15 pm - 21 gun salute

7:20 pm - Taps

7:23 pm - Amazing Grace on the bagpipes

7:26 pm - God Bless America

7:30 pm - pick up flags to walk across the Perrine Bridge to wave them and smile

What kind of displays will there be?

There will be two large lights representing the Twin Towers, displays from September 11th 2001 and photos.

Where do I park?

It is best to park over by the mall and walk under the bridge unless you are handicapped. There will be limited handicap parking available closer to the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

