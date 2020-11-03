It is getting darker earlier which means more people are on the road in the dark. Even though many vehicles have automatic lights, a lot of the time that doesn't mean tail lights are on as well. Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Facebook shared a video as to why it is important to turn your headlights on even if they are automatic.

Honestly this video scared me the first time I saw it, not like screaming scared me, but it made me jump. The vehicle comes out of nowhere! So it is important that you turn your lights on even if you have automatic vehicle lights. And if you don't have automatic lights it is even more important to turn those lights on. I know it sounds like a no brainer but it happens all the time.

If you are pulling a trailer it is just as important that those lights on the trailer are working properly as well. The trailer will hide tail lights of the vehicle in front of it pretty easily. That is why trailers have lights. Again, seems like a duh but it happens.

With the time change it gets dark earlier and lights are more important than ever. Make sure you keep yourself safe and the drivers around you. Also, if you are the type of person that keeps your brights on all the time and blinds oncoming traffic ON PURPOSE, you are a special type of rude.