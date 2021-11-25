I feel like I missed something. Maybe it's some sort of dumb TikTok challenge, but there are a lot of people driving around Twin Falls at night with their headlights off.

We're in the season of giving now, so give us the courtesy of turning on your headlights at night.

Use Your Headlights At Night

I usually don't drive much at night, but with preparations for the holidays, I'm out a lot more lately than normal. Over the last week when I'm driving at night I see cars rolling down the road with no headlights on. I'm talking late at night too, not at dusk when you could argue that there is still sunlight. Have you noticed this too?

Reasons People Aren't Using Their Headlights

I actually have a theory as to why there are cars out there driving with no lights on, and I blame technology. If it isn't due to some silly social media challenge, people may be forgetting to turn on their lights because they think they are already on.

Here's my theory, to give us humans the benefit of the doubt, on why it may not be our fault: many new cars have confusing settings where you think your lights are on or that they automatically turn on at night, but they don't. Some of the vehicles I've seen with no headlights on will have other lights on.

Make sure you know how your car works. If you think you have automatic lights, double-check and make sure before you start driving at night. It isn't just so you can see better but so that other drivers can see you. We're in the season of giving now, so give us the courtesy of turning on your headlights at night.

