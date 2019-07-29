Twin Falls Special Needs Child Picked To Be In Times Square Ad

A young Twin Falls child was selected to be featured recently as part of a campaign for the National Down Syndrome Society. In September, the child's picture will be included with 500 other special needs kids on a billboard in Times Square.

Ryan Honas, a one-year-old Magic Valley child who was born with the congenital disorder, was selected out of 3,000 kids whose parents sent in pictures for the NDSS 2019 Buddy Walk. Honas, along with the other selected children, will be showcased in the New York City ad on September 14, according to details shared at kmvt.com.

The NDSS has been organizing the awareness event for 24 years. The walks take place in dozens of cities throughout the U.S. annually, including here in Twin Falls. Approximately 6,000 newborns annually will be diagnosed with Down Syndrome, with older mothers being more likely to give birth to a child with the disorder.

We want to congratulate Ryan (and the family) for being chosen for such an exciting honor.