Twin Falls Splash N Flick Feature: How To Train Your Dragon

The Twin Falls City Pool has been doing these Splash N Flicks for a while now and I have to say this one may be my favorite. If you have never seen "How To Train Your Dragon" you may consider going to the pool to watch it.

Twin Falls Parks & Recreation announced that the doors for the show open at 8:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 9:15 p.m. Fortunately the event is going on this Saturday July 27th so staying out late shouldn't be too bad if you get the weekends off.

"How to Train Your Dragon" has to be one of my favorite movies to watch with my nieces and nephews, or just by myself when I want to feel like a kid again. It is definitely worth it. Admission is free if you have a pass and punch pass, otherwise it is the cost of daily admission.

2 years and under are free, 3-11 years old is $3, 12 - 17 year olds and 60 and over are $4, 18 and up is $5.

Go check out a cool movie while splashing around. It's been super hot lately so a fun way to cool off as well.