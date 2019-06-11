Twin Falls Splash Pad Open But Not For Dogs

Twin Falls has a few splash pads, there is one in the Downtown Commons and the First Federal Park Splash Pad. The First Federal Park is officially open but does not want dogs hanging out there.

According to the Twin Falls City Hall Facebook page , the First Federal Splash Pad is open and ready for kids to play. However, they do request that dogs do not play in the splash pad.

They splash pad is ADA accessible and ADA certified service dogs are allowed to be there with their owners. However, all other dogs are required to stay off the splash pad and on a leash at all times. They say that dog hair can cause major issues with the filtration system.

The park and splash pad are free at the Sunway Soccer Complex, First Federal Park. It definitely looks like a ton of fun. Do you think it is acceptable for adults without children to go play in the splash pad as well?