Twin Falls Stranger Things Fans Can Really Get ‘Argyle’ By Phone

I spent a good chunk of time over the weekend watching the final episodes of the newest season of Stranger Things. It turns out fans can actually call the fictional pizza chain featured in season five and connect directly to one of the most beloved characters.

I finally finished season five of Stranger Things. It took me until 11:30 P.M. Sunday night to get it done. Most of my friends already watched the finale, which was released on Netflix on July 1.

I just got home from a week-long West Coast trip and couldn't stream the show from my hotel rooms. My entire family loves the series, including my six-year-old boy who has always rooted for the Mind Flayer and Demogorgons in every episode. He's a bit dark, just like his old man.

Surfer Boy Pizza is something season five watchers are very familiar with. One of the characters that has become insanely popular is Argyle, who is played by actor Eduardo Franco and works for the chain created by the masterminds behind the series, the Duffer brothers. For a limited time, Walmart is actually selling Surfer Boy Pizza, which is made and packaged by an entirely different company. That's how popular this show has become.

I got wind that the phone number seen on the side of the pizza van in the new season actually connects you to a recorded message left by the very funny (and very stoned) character Argyle. I called 805-45-PIZZA just after 8:00 A.M. Monday, and sure enough, he answered. Well, sort of.

While callers can't actually order pizzas to be delivered, the message should be worth it for fans alone.

