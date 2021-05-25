Twin Falls Stuff The Bus Event Helps Get Beds To Children In Need

The Stuff the Bus event happens a few times every year and it helps children in the area who are in need. Some families can't afford bedding for their children, have been uprooted or a fire caused them to lose things. Whatever the case may be, no child should have to sleep on the floor. The Stuff the Bus Event helps with that.

The event will be June 11th from 3 pm - 7 pm and Grace Assisted Living is collecting new twin sized bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace which is the organization that builds beds and gives them to families that have been struggling.

Grace Assisted Living is located at 1803 Parkview Dr in Twin Falls. You can give them a call at 208-404-4406. They are asking that people drop off new, not used at all, twin size bedding. The event is sponsored by Blanket Blessings Inc.

One thing I love so much about this community is how they are so willing to give to a good cause. I swear more people in this town will give you the shirt off their back if you don't have one just because they have more. They will be uncomfortable for a while to make someone else's life a little easier. It is inspiring.

So if you are wanting to be part of this event you can go down and grab some new twin size bedding and get ready to donate it on June 11th.

