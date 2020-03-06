Twin Falls Walmart Could Become Your New Doctor’s Office

Walmart is taking on healthcare in some of their stores which means your doctor's office could eventually also be in one of their stores. The superstore giant is currently testing out the expanded program in a few stores in Georgia. The medical services offered in these stores include primary care, counseling, hearing, labs and x-ray, optometry, and dental. Our local Walmart already offers a few of these services including vision and pharmacy.

These medical options on top of the other services offered would make Walmart even more of a powerhouse in the area. Though, walking into Walmart for a medical appointment or counseling session and walking out feeling good while you grab a tub of ice cream, frozen pizzas, and a new TV does seem a little weird.

The most recent Walmart Health opened in January, according to CNN, and sources say it has been a good option for those without health insurance. An annual checkup would cost $30 at a Walmart Health location, $45 for an eye exam, $25 dental exams, and counseling sessions cost $60.

Walmart Health is also offered in a more limited variety in Texas and South Carolina. In these states dental, hearing, counseling options, and x-rays are not offered. Are any of these services offered by Walmart Health actual options you would like to see at our local stores?