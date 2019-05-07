BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls woman was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday evening in southern Blaine County.

According to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, 32-year-old Thalia D. Stewart was driving a gray Toyota 4Runner northbound on Highway 75 between Picabo Desert Road and East Magic Road when she traveled off the roadway, over-corrected, traveled back across the north and southbound lanes, and hit the west embankment.

The vehicle rolled multiple times before landing on its tires, Harkins said in a news release.

Stewart, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected during the crash. She was taken air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Stewart was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff said, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.