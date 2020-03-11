Twin Falls Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is behind bars facing charges of alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, 45-year-old Julio Trejo was booked behind bars on March 3, for alleged possession of sexually exploitative material.

Wasden's investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) made the arrest last week with help from Twin Falls Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Boise Police, Twin Falls County Prosecutor, and Homeland Security Investigators.

Bond in this case was set at $250,000 and a no contact order was issued. A hearing is scheduled for the case later this week. Trejo has been appointed a public defender.