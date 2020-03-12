Former Gooding Police Officer Sentenced on Drug Crime

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A former 26-year-old Gooding Police officer has been sentenced to probation as part of a withheld judgment after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

According to the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Samantha White, of Gooding, pleaded guilty to the charge in December and was handed a three year probation period on a withheld judgement. An investigation in 2018 found White arranged to get a package with hydrocodone pills from her mother, Charlotte White, who had been living in Salmon.

Charlotte White was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in January 2019. Samantha White will have to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and serve 100 hours of community service.