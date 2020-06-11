Idaho AG: Man Dead After Police Involved Shooting

WEIPPE, Idaho (KLIX)-An investigation into an officer involved shooting that left one person dead is underway in north Idaho after authorities with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant Wednesday morning.

According to the Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. when ICAC and local law enforcement were serving the search warrant near Weippe, less than 70 miles east of Lewsiton.

According to the a statement released by the Attorney General, the man had pulled out a pistol and pointed at himself and then later at officers. Two officers did fire their weapons, hitting and killing the man.

The Attorney General said the Region Two Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.

ICAC is a collaborative effort between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute people for crimes on the internet that exploit children.