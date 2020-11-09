Two Charged on Drug Related Crimes in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men are facing multiple drug related charges following a drug bust in Bellevue late last week.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, at just before 8 a.m. on November 5, the Blaine County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) served a search warrant at a home in Bellevue that resulted in the arrest of Kevin Bothwell, and Keenan Hotz who were both arraigned the following day and released on bond. According to the sheriff's office, Bothwell, 42, of Bellevue was charged with felony drug trafficking, and felony possession of a controlled substance, plus two misdemeanors, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, non-narcotic.

Hotz, 30, of Hailey, was charged with aiding and abetting drug trafficking and aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, including two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, frequenting a drug premises, and possession of a controlled substance, non-narcotic.

The sheriff's office said in a statement during the search investigators allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, and around 6.2 pounds of marijuana; paraphernalia, a lot of cash and evidence of drug trafficking was also found.