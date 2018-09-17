Two Children Hit by Car in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police is investigating after two young children were hit by a vehicle early this morning. Lt. Terry Thueson with the Twin Falls Police Department says the call went out at about 7:48 a.m. to the intersection of Filer and Polk. Lt. Thueson says the children had minor injuries and did not need to be transported, but the parents picked them up and took them to the hospital to be checked out. ISP took over the investigation because the incident involved a child of a Twin Falls Police officer. According to ISP Trooper Brandon Rowley, the two children, six and eight, were hit in a clearly marked cross walk by the driver who was taking her children to school. The driver was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a cross walk.