Two Dead in Crash West of Filer

A child and an 84-year-old woman from Buhl are dead. They lost their lives in a weekend head-on collision on Route 30 West of Filer. Idaho State Police identify the Buhl woman as Carolyn Cornie. The child was a passenger in a car that collided with Cornie’s S-U-V.

Two people in the car we hurt and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls. They’re identified as 41-year-old Saha Karahasanovic and 20-year-old Amina Karahasanovic, both of Twin Falls.

Troopers are still looking to pinpoint a cause.

The crash happened just before 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

State Police had to close the road until just after 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Troopers were assisted by Deputies from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Buhl Firefighters and Idaho Transportation Department.