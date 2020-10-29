Two From Twin Falls Involved in Rollover Near Bliss, One Killed
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a Mercedes was killed and a passenger flown to a Boise hospital when the car rolled near Bliss on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon.
Jesse Rubio, of Twin Falls was headed east in the Mercedes-Benz ML when she lost control of the car and rolled a little after 4 p.m. a mile east of Bliss, according to Idaho State Police. Jesse, 40, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car and was killed, her passenger Johnny Rubio, 32, of Twin Falls, was wearing a seat belt, but had to be flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
