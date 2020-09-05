Two Hospitalized in UTV Crash Near Minidoka

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men were hospitalized Friday evening when their off-road vehicle hit trees west of Minidoka.

According to Idaho State Police, Lawrence Bakelar and Anthony Cecconi were on a side-by-side UTV at around 8:53 p.m. when the vehicle went off North 1150 East near East 781 and hit two trees. Bakelar, 66, of Rupert was driving the UTV, Cecconi, 32, of Reno, NV was a passenger; both men were taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Bakelar had to be flown to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.

IPS said Bakelar did not have a seat belt on while Cecconi did.