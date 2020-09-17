Fire Restrictions In Effect For Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

The air quality around the area has been unhealthy, especially those in the sensitive groups. Because of the poor air quality and the wild fire conditions fire restrictions are in effect.

The Department of Environmental Quality has extended the fire restrictions to include these counties: Twin Falls, Camas, Blaine, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Cassia.

Burning restrictions mean that a voluntary burn ban for residents for wood stove burning. All outdoor open fires are prohibited including camp fires and fire pits in the yard. The smoke in the area is already poor and people are encouraged to limit the amount of time they are outdoors, especially those sensitive. That also includes over exerting yourself outside.

The Badger Fire is over 35 thousand acres of land now and we have heard reports of ash falling in Rupert and Heyburn from the fires. Just make sure you stay safe out there.

Hazardous air quality can change with the weather pretty drastically. If there is a breeze or if we get some rain the air quality will change. You can follow the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to get up to date information. They will also let everyone know when the fire restrictions will be lifted around the area.